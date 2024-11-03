Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth crores can get you a 2 BHK in Mumbai; find out its price

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Nov 03, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan wore a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch to a film festival recently. Find out its mindblowing price inside.

Shah Rukh Khan and his love affair with luxurious watches is not unknown. As the actor attended the Locarno Film Festival a few weeks ago, he wore another statement watch from his swoon-worthy collection - an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch. The watch is worth crores and could get you a 2 BHK in Mumbai. Scroll down to know its price.

Shah Rukh Khan rocks the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch.
(Also Read | Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: His diet secrets for staying fit and fabulous)

Shah Rukh Khan wears a watch worth crores

According to the Instagram page, The Indian Horology, Shah Rukh Khan wore the Audemars Piguet watch for his interview with the Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival, Giona A Nazzaro, at the festival. Shah Rukh's luxury watch is a limited edition jewellery with only 25 pieces. It is worth USD 499,999 or 4,20,66,000.

About the watch's design

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss manufacturer of luxury watches. The company was founded by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet in the Vallée de Joux in 1875, acquiring the name Audemars Piguet & Cie in 1881. According to the Instagram page, Shah Rukh's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch is made of an 18-carat gold case and bracelet, fixed with an 18-carat white gold bezel. The analogue watch also features scratch-resistant sapphire crystals and a perpetual calendar with day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, night and day indication, hours and minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection

This is not the first time SRK has worn a watch from the luxury label Audemars Piguet. While attending the IIFA 2024 Awards, he wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked watch. The 18-carat rose gold watch, adorned with a gem-set bezel, is priced at an astounding $550,000 (approximately 4,60,45,000).

SRK's luxury collection does not end at Audemars Piguet. The actor's collection also features timeless pieces from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari and TAG Heuer. As per kapoorwatch.com, he has earlier worn watches like the Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A with orange straps (worth 46,16,064), Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 26401PO (worth 43,38,828), and the exquisite white gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1G (worth 1,37,67,440).

