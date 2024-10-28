Shah Rukh Khan’s extravagant watch from son Aryan Khan's brand event in Dubai costs crores; check price, brand details

Shah Rukh Khan's Patek Philippe Cubitus 5822P watch sat neatly upon his wrist as he swept the audiences off their feet at son Aryan Khan's brand D'yavol X's eagerly-awaited event in Dubai on Sunday. Shah Rukh sported a new salt-and-pepper look at the event, and wore a jacket and a cap from Aryan's brand as he promoted the latest collection. However, what amped up his look, apart from his funky sunglasses and overall swag, was his watch. Also read | Impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's stunning new blue watch? Brace yourself for the price tag… How much does Shah Rukh Khan's Patek Philippe watch cost? Find out. (Instagram/ D'yavol X and Patek Philippe)

Shah Rukh Khan’s watch worth crores

According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, actor Shah Rukh Khan's blue and silver watch from the D'yavol X event has a market price of 'approximately $240,000 or ₹2,01,78,000'. It is from the Swiss luxury watch and clock brand Patek Philippe, one of the oldest in the world. Established in 1839, it is named after two of its founders, Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe.

More about the watch's design

The distinctive design of the square case is accentuated by the contrast between polished and vertical satin-brushed finishes. This platinum timepiece is adorned with a baguette-cut diamond set on the bezel at 6 o'clock. The strap is navy blue with cream stitching. The high-end watch is part of Patek Philippe's Cubitus collection.

Shah Rukh's luxury watches

As one of the wealthiest actors in the world, Shah Rukh has an impressive watch collection. Over the years, the actor has adorned various luxury timepieces from renowned brands such as Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari and TAG Heuer.

As per, kapoorwatch.com, he owns coveted timepieces such as the Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A with orange straps, worth around ₹46,16,064, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore 26401PO costing approximately ₹43,38,828. Shah Rukh was spotted at Salman Khan’s 57th birthday celebration in December 2022, sporting the exquisite white gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1G costing ₹1,37,67,440, approximately.