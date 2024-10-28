Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, strikes signature pose at son Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL event in Dubai. Watch

Shah Rukh dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh wore a grey T-shirt and pants, a blue jacket, and a black D'YAVOL cap as he greeted fans on stage and received a roaring response. He even danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the popular title track from his blockbuster spy thriller Pathaan last year. He gave fans what they came for by striking his signature arms-wide pose on stage.

Aryan Khan was seen in pictures floating on social media, posing with fans in a white T-shirt. His mother, interior designer-film producer Gauri Khan, and sister, actor Suhana Khan, also attended the event. Shah Rukh's close friend and actor Sanjay Kapoor also shared a video of Shah Rukh dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan on his Instagram Stories and congratulated Aryan and D'YAVOL.

About Aryan Khan

Besides being the force behind his luxury streetwear brand, Aryan is also a budding filmmaker. He's completed shooting for Stardom, his directorial debut, a show based on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry. Bobby Deol leads the ensemble cast of the series. It's produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's banner Red Chillies Entertainment. However, the streaming platform or release date hasn't been announced yet.

Shah Rukh is not only supporting Aryan's career but also his daughter Suhana. While she made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix India last year, which was produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby, she'll make her theatrical debut alongside her father in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller King.

Shah Rukh will play an age-appropriate role in the movie produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Also starring Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist and Munjya-fame Abhay Verma in a key role, King is slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026.