Shah Rukh didn't like his iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham helicopter entry as focus was on Jaya Bachchan: Nikkhil Advani

The shot of Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul Raichand exiting the helicopter and running towards the mansion with Jaya Bachchan waiting for him with a thaali is an iconic one. This entry scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is etched in the minds of most Indian cine-goers. It is often cited as Shah Rukh's best entry scene in a film. The only downside is that Shah Rukh himself was disappointed by it. (Also read: Karan Johar was told by a distributor Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham isn't as big a hit as Gadar) Shah Rukh Khan's entry scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Shah Rukh Khan's helicopter entry

In a recent interaction, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who was an assistant director on the film, revealed that Shah Rukh felt underwhelmed by the scene. On Cyrus Broacha's podcast Cyrus Says, Advani said Shah Rukh was initially pumped about the scene when he heard about it but was disappointed by the final outcome. "When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is with the helicopter. He thought he is going to jump off the helicopter, while he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground,” he said.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, was the costliest Indian film made at the time. Upon its release in 2001, the film broke several box office records and earned over ₹100 crore worldwide. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent and upcoming work

Shah Rukh took a long sabbatical from work after 2018, which was further lengthened by Covid-19. He returned with three films - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki - in 2023. All three were box office hits, and the first two grossed over ₹1000 crore. However, the actor has not had any release in 2024. He is reportedly set to return to the screens with Sujoy Ghosh's King in 2025. It marks his first collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan, his co-star in the film.