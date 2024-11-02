What Shah Rukh Khan eats and avoids to look this good: Check out his diet, favourite dish, Gauri's unique recipe for him

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his lifestyle in an interview with The Guardian. The actor said that he goes to sleep at 5 am, but wakes up by 9 or 10 am. The actor also said that after he reaches home from work at 2 am, he works out before going to sleep. On Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday on November 2, we revisit his 2016 interview with expressfoodie.com, in which he opened up about his diet. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm' Actor Shah Rukh Khan at an event earlier this year. He turned 59 on November 2, 2024. (File Photo/ PTI)

‘I eat lean meats, pulses, egg whites, grilled chicken’

When asked 'what do you eat to stay fit', Shah Rukh had said, "Nothing! But I give up white rice, white bread, sugar and alcohol if I have to get in shape for a particular role besides ensuring that I eat smaller portions. I eat lean meats, pulses, egg whites and grilled chicken."

Shah Rukh also said that he generally avoids food cooked on film sets while shooting and gets a home-cooked lunch of tandoori chicken or fish, and sometimes bean sprouts or a vegetable dish. Asked what does he usually eat for dinner, Shah Rukh said 'tandoori chicken with tandoori roti, generally, and a mutton dish once in a while'.

Shah Rukh's comfort food?

When asked about his comfort food, the actor had said, "Tandoori chicken. I am addicted to it and I can eat it 365 days a year. Some time ago, I had eaten a type of caviar on an Air India flight. But it’s been a while since I have eaten it anywhere again."

Shah Rukh was asked if he likes Indian sweets, when he said that he ‘does not like junk food or desserts, but sometimes eats an ice-cream, or a chocolate’. He also revealed that his wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, make a 'nice ice cream with digestive biscuits' for him as he does not eat fruits.