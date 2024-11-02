Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What Shah Rukh Khan eats and avoids to look this good: Check out his diet, favourite dish, Gauri's unique recipe for him

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Nov 02, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan! On his special day, let's take a look back at what the actor said he eats to stay fit and fabulous in his 50s.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his lifestyle in an interview with The Guardian. The actor said that he goes to sleep at 5 am, but wakes up by 9 or 10 am. The actor also said that after he reaches home from work at 2 am, he works out before going to sleep. On Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday on November 2, we revisit his 2016 interview with expressfoodie.com, in which he opened up about his diet. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at an event earlier this year. He turned 59 on November 2, 2024. (File Photo/ PTI)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan at an event earlier this year. He turned 59 on November 2, 2024. (File Photo/ PTI)

‘I eat lean meats, pulses, egg whites, grilled chicken’

When asked 'what do you eat to stay fit', Shah Rukh had said, "Nothing! But I give up white rice, white bread, sugar and alcohol if I have to get in shape for a particular role besides ensuring that I eat smaller portions. I eat lean meats, pulses, egg whites and grilled chicken."

Shah Rukh also said that he generally avoids food cooked on film sets while shooting and gets a home-cooked lunch of tandoori chicken or fish, and sometimes bean sprouts or a vegetable dish. Asked what does he usually eat for dinner, Shah Rukh said 'tandoori chicken with tandoori roti, generally, and a mutton dish once in a while'.

Shah Rukh's comfort food?

When asked about his comfort food, the actor had said, "Tandoori chicken. I am addicted to it and I can eat it 365 days a year. Some time ago, I had eaten a type of caviar on an Air India flight. But it’s been a while since I have eaten it anywhere again."

Shah Rukh was asked if he likes Indian sweets, when he said that he ‘does not like junk food or desserts, but sometimes eats an ice-cream, or a chocolate’. He also revealed that his wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, make a 'nice ice cream with digestive biscuits' for him as he does not eat fruits.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //