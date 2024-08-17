Shah Rukh Khan says he sleeps at 'five in the morning' and wakes up at 9am; eats only one meal, works out for only...

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has spoken about his lifestyle – how he goes to sleep at 5am but wakes up by 9 or 10am. Speaking with The Guardian, the actor shared that after he reaches home from work at 2am he works out before going to sleep. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gives details about next film King: 'It's a cool, massy, emotional film') Shah Rukh Khan talked about his life.

Shah Rukh opens up about his life

The actor said, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep.” As per the report, he eats only one meal. The actor works out for only half an hour everyday.

Shah Rukh on his ‘sabbatical’

Talking about his hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh added, "At the age of 55, I took a kind of sabbatical. During the pandemic, there was nothing else to do and I was telling everyone: learn Italian cooking and work out. I was working out. I built a body. After four years, people started missing me because before that I was too much in everybody’s face.”

Actor was recently honoured in Switzerland

Shah Rukh was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, he discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film, King, and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

What Shah Rukh had said about King

He had said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do; maybe it's more age-centric, and I want to try something for 6-7 years. I've been thinking about it, and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, 'Sir, I have a subject'. The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight, do some stretching." Reportedly, the film will also star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana Khan.