Shah Rukh Khan gives details about next film King: 'It's a cool, massy, emotional film'

Shah Rukh Khan once again won hearts globally as he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno Film Festival 2024. The actor is currently prepping for his under-production action-drama King, in which he portrays a gangster. Shah Rukh, in an interview with Variety, said that Sujoy Ghosh's King is going to be a massy, emotional film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut now wants to direct a film with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan) Shah Rukh Khan said that his upcoming film King is a massy, emotional action-drama.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses excitement about King

When asked about is next project, the actor stated that, “It’s a film called King, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan. It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.” The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal characters.

Shah Rukh Khan's acting career

Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with Maya Memsaab. He later shot to fame with movies such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, My Name is Khan, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan is back as The Lion King

Shah Rukh has also done voiceover for the Hindi version of Disney's photorealistic animated musical-drama The Lion King. While the actor plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The movie is is scheduled to release on December 20.

Shah Rukh is also expected to begin work for YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan post King. The movie is part of Aditya Chopra's spy universe, comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2 and Alpha.