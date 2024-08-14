Kangana Ranaut wants to show Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan 'can act and look good' in a film directed by her

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Emergency – she played the role of the late Indira Gandhi in the film, and also directed it – Kangana Ranaut interreacted with the media. Answering a question, the actor-filmmaker shared her honest take on three of the most famous Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Also read: Kangana says she will never work with Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s why Kangana Ranaut spoke about Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Emergency trailer launch event.

Kangana wants to work with all three Khans

Kangana said, "I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to the society. I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented."

"Irfan Khan is one of my favourite Khans'

Kangana then revealed who her favourite Khan in Bollywood is. Kangana, who has often spoken out against Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, said, "What they are doing is... of course they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with (them) and so many other actors. One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab (sir); he is one of my favourite Khans and I would always miss him." The actor died of cancer in 2020.

At the trailer launch, Kangana also said she has been 'boycotted by the industry, adding it is not easy for anyone to stand with her or work with her anymore. She added it was not easy to 'praise her'.

Her next film, Emergency, also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Based on the period when emergency was imposed in the country, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Emergency trailer

The trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her career. Emergency is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.