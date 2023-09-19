Kangana Ranaut says Congress is not shown in poor light in Emergency: 'It has nothing to do with 2024 elections'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to claims that her upcoming film Emergency intends to show Congress in a poor light and will eventually be released around the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as she is an avid supporter of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The film is said to be a period drama and not a biopic, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana told Times Now Navbharat that she has not favoured any political party via her film. Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta visit Parliament to support Women's Reservation Bill Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut on favouring BJP with Emergency around election

When asked about the claims around Emergency, Kangana Ranaut said in Hindi, “If you want to know a person then go for his actions and not his words.” The interviewer chimed in, “But going by your actions, you are making the film. You are the director.” The actor replied, “Then you watch the film. The film will be released but I am not sure if it will be released around elections. It has nothing to do with elections and any political party also. I would also like to say that it is also an ode to our prime minister, who has been elected three times. It is her life story, whatever good and bad she did. Like I said, a woman is representative in her own right. But to already assume that I have favoured a (political party), this is a wrong perception.”

Kangana: PM Modi is holding the torch of humanity

Talking about the film, she also said that while doing research work for Emergency she found out that Indira Gandhi was ‘bullied’ in the past. She said, “Maine khud Emergency me Mrs Gandhi ki biopic me kaam kia hai. Nixon ne unhe kis tarah se treat kia tha, ki buri baat media me bola tha aur kitna bully kia tha unko(When I researched Indira Gandhi, I found out how she was bullied by Richard Nixon). But now, with violence and only with love, PM Modi is literally holding the torch of humanity. We, Indians feel so proud.”

Emergency

Emergency marks Kangana's solo directorial debut. In the film, she plays India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade in key roles in the film. Written by Ritesh Shah of Dhakaad fame, the film was announced in 2021. Previously, a teaser was released which received appreciation for Kangana's portrayal as the PM. The film is said to release on November 24, 2023.

Kangana at Parliament

On Tuesday, Kangana reached the new Parliament building to welcome the Union cabinet's decision to approve the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion. She and actor Esha Gupta were among the special invitees. She told the news agency ANI, “This is a historic day...this (new Parliament building) is symbolic of Amritkaal...such an important day, BJP could speak about anything point or any bill... but they chose women empowerment. This shows their thoughts and mindset. Our country is in capable hands...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON