Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with fans, reveals how he spent his 59th birthday with Suhana and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with a special meet-up with fan at an indoors event in Mumbai. The actor shared that he woke up late on his birthday and spent some time with his kids- Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, solving their problems. (Also read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 'memorable' birthday celebration with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan. Don't miss his throwback pic) Shah Rukh Khan talked about learning patience as a parent.

What Shah Rukh said

A fan page of the star took to X to share a video where Shah Rukh was seen responding to a question of parenting. He said, “I woke up late today because there was a dinner last night. So I woke up and went to spend some time with my little one… he was having his own issues. His I-Pad was not working. Then after that my daughter had a problem. She had some outfits which were not looking okay. The fitting was all wrong. Then my elder son..."

He went on to add, "So, I learn from my family. Jitne bachche hote hein, utna patience aadmi mein badta hain (The more kids you have, the more patient you become)! So this is the learning I carry from my home to my work. Which is a lot of patience, lot of love, lot of care. Kisi ki koi bhi chiz naa chal rahi ho toh main usko theek karta hoon. Shooting pe, kaam pe, office pe (Whoever needs to fix things, I am there for them. At work, home or office). I think patience is the one thing that I have learnt from my family.”

More details

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram to share his gratitude for all the fans who turned up for the event. In the picture, he struck his signature arms-spread-wide pose on stage. “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love,” read the caption.

Shah Rukh also made sure to groove along with the fans. The actor was seen dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan on stage, which drew loud cheers from the audience as they stood up and matched the steps along with him.

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will also star daughter Suhana Khan.