Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 'memorable' birthday celebration with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan. Don't miss his throwback pic

Hundreds of fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat on his 59th birthday. The first glimpse of the actor on his special day arrived on social media, all thanks to his wife Gauri Khan. Taking to her Instagram account, Gauri shared a picture of Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday with her and daughter Suhana Khan. (Also read: Suhana Khan pens heartwarming birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Love you the most’) Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday on Saturday.

Shah Rukh cuts cake

In the first picture, Shah Rukh was seen bending down to cut his birthday cake. Gauri stood on his left, smiling. Daughter Suhana, dressed in a sparkling golden saree, also cheered from beside in the picture. Shah Rukh was dressed in an all-black attire, also sporting a black bandana on his head. The second picture was a throwback one, where Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen smiling beside each other.

In the caption, Gauri wrote: “A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday @iamsrk.”

More details

Earlier on Saturday, Suhana had also shared an adorable birthday wish for Shah Rukh. She posted a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

Shah Rukh recently hosted the IIFA awards along with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar. He also won the Best Actor award at the ceremony in Abu Dhabi for his performance in Jawan.

The actor has no theatrical release for 2024. He made a comeback to the silver screen after 4 years in 2023, and delivered three blockbuster releases- Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will be seen next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It will also star his daughter Suhana.