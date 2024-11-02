Suhana Khan pens heartwarming birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Love you the most’

Special birthday wish

Taking to Instagram Stories, Suhana shared an adorable birthday wish for Shah Rukh. She posted a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana.

Her Insta story.

They capture joyful moments of the trio sharing laughs, with Shah Rukh matching his children's hilarious expressions with goofy faces of his own. Suhana shared the image with the caption, "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world.”

She also shared a fan-made video stating that she gets her beauty from her dad. She reposted the video with several emojis.

Birthday wishes for Shah Rukh

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh’s close friend and director Farah Khan shared some throwback pictures from his 52nd birthday in 2017. The pictures are from Shah Rukh’s Alibaug farmhouse, and featured him, Farah, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and others. She shared another picture in which she is posing with Shah Rukh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Some throwback pics.. tons of happy memories & lots more to make.. happy birthday SHAH @iamsrk n happy birthday @poojadadlani02 …" wrote Farah on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans from all around the country have gathered outside his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai, hoping that Shah Rukh will come out and greet them.

Shah Rukh to work with Suhana

Shah Rukh is expected to work with his daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh’s much-anticipated King. The project marks Suhana’s silver screen debut as well as her first-ever film with her superstar father.

According to a report shared by Times Now, Shah Rukh will not be seen as Suhana’s onscreen father. Instead, he will be playing the role of a professional assassin. Suhana, on the other hand, will portray the role of a girl who has lost her family and is now under Shah Rukh’s protection.