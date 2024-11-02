Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wave at paparazzi, Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda attend Siddharth Anand's Diwali party together

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Shweta Bachchan among others, attended the Diwali party hosted by filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha are a 'golden family' for Diwali celebrations at new home) Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khana and Agastya Nanda attended Siddharth Anand's Diwali bash.

What celebs wore to party

For the event, Katrina wore a golden saree and a matching blouse. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a black outfit. Katrina was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi as she arrived at the venue with Vicky. Suhana Khan opted for a shimmery saree and matching blouse. Agastya Nanda complemented her in a shimmery black outfit. Suhana and Agastya were seen smiling and chatting with each other as they sat in a car.

Shahid Kapoor was seen in a black and golden traditional outfit. Mira Rajput wore a golden suit. They also smiled at the paparazzi. Karan Johar wore a white outfit with green embroidery. Shweta Bachchan was seen in a green and golden suit. Bipasha Basu opted for a pink and golden suit, while Karan Singh Grover wore a black kurta-pyjama.

Vicky, Katrina, Suhana, Shahid's films

Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film was officially announced in January 2024. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months. Vicky will also be seen in the upcoming film Chhaava. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is slated for release in cinemas on December 6.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi. In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Suhana is likely to share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet. Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix India film The Archies last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starred Agastya.

Shahid is all set to star in the upcoming film Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, will release in theatres on February 14, 2025.