Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha are a 'golden family' for Diwali celebrations at new home

Ranbir Kapoor is back in Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. They were clicked by the paparazzi outside their new home as the celebrated the festival of lights together. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha.

A golden family

All three were dressed in golden hues. Alia looked gorgeous is golden saree and Ranbir in golden kurta. Raha matched them both in a golden outfit of her own.

Ranbir was in Bikaner recently with Vicky Kaushal, likely prepping for their movie Love and War. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Alia Bhatt. She was not with them at the location.

He returned to Mumbai just in time was Diwali and was also spotted with Alia and Raha on Thursday, leaving for some place together, dressed in ethnic outfits.

Alia's last post

Alia Bhatt, last, Friday strongly hit back at claims circulating in online videos and clickbait articles that she had a botched Botox procedure.

The "Jigra" actor posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories and said the rumours about her undergoing a cosmetic surgery are "beyond ridiculous" and "damaging".

"Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a 'crooked smile' and a 'weird way of speaking' according to YOU," she said.

"This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around 'scientific' explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?" she added.

Bhatt, 31, criticised that "serious claims" about her are being “casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up”.