Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal spotted at Bikaner Air Force base in Rajasthan. Do they play IAF pilots in Love & War?

Earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai, which indicated that they have begun preparing for upcoming ‘triangular love story,’ Love & War. The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, is slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt reveals she makes up stories about Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt for Raha: ‘I’m saying random, magical things') Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Indian Air Force base in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Ranbir, Vicky at IAF base

Pictures of Ranbir and Vicky casually dressed in T-shirts, with caps and sunglasses intact, have been doing the rounds on social media since Wednesday, in which they're smiling and posing with an Indian Air Force official. A report by the Times of India claims that the images are from the IAF base in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which the two actors visited on Wednesday, possibly as part of the preparation for Love & War. Does that then imply that both Ranbir and Vicky are playing Air Force pilots in Bhansali's movie?

Not a remake of Sangam

Ever since this ‘triangular love story’ was announced, fans speculated that it's a remake of Raj Kapoor's 1964 cult film Sangam, which starred him, Rajendra Kumar, and Vyjayanthimala. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali rubbished the rumour. "You should not remake Sholay or Mother India. So why would I remake Sangam?”

Bhansali admitted that he's an ardent fan and follower of late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, but isn't remaking any of his movies. He claimed that Love & War is an original movie, and not set in a period space, contrary to majority of his recent filmography. “It’s contemporary. The music is different. It’s a new space for me, and I’m enjoying it," Bhansali added.

Love & War marks several reunions – of Bhansali and Ranbir 19 years after the latter's debut film, Saawariya; of Bhansali and Alia after their 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi; of Ranbir and Vicky after Sanju (2018); of Alia and Vicky after Raazi (2018); and of Ranbir and Alia after Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. It'll be backed by the filmmaker's banner, Bhansali Productions.