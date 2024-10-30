Alia Bhatt reveals she makes up stories about Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt for Raha: ‘I’m saying random, magical things'

What Alia said

During the chat, Alia said, "I am in that phase right now where I am currently making stories up for Raha where suddenly she will be like 'Mama, Mama tell me Papa's story,' then I'll make up a story about Ranbir, then tell me Tanna's story like she calls my sister Tanna so I'm literally making stories up that I'm really like becoming very creative."

‘It feels quite special’

She went on to add, "I'm saying random very like magical things and stuff like that, and then she immediately moves on in two lines to another story yeah, so it feels quite special to even like be a storyteller for your child."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby daughter Raha in November 2022. She is often spotted with the two of them during public appearances. In June, Alia released her debut novel called The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home. Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable children's clothing brand that was found by Alia in 2020.

Alia was last seen in Jigra, which starred Vedang Raina as her sibling. The Vasan Bala film released in theatres on October 11 to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Alia will be seen next in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.