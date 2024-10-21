Vasan Bala says Jigra's box office performance was his responsibility: ‘Alia Bhatt trusted me with that choice’

Film director Vasan Bala, whose film Jigra didn't do well at the box office, shared his thoughts when asked about the movie being Alia Bhatt's 'lowest box office opener' ever. Speaking with Fever FM, Vasan also said that he needs to analyse what went wrong. He also added that it is his responsibility to “deliver box office”. (Also Read | Jigra registers Alia Bhatt's worst box office opening in 10 years; how Vasan Bala film lost to even Kalank and Shaandaar) Vasan Bala spoke about his last film Jigra starring Alia Bhatt.

Vasan on Jigra being Alia's lowest opener

Vasan said, "She is the first choice for every one. She could have been on any other film set, but Jigra, during that time. So she has to make that choice. And she has trusted me with that choice. So it is my responsibility to deliver box office, because we are in the business of filmmaking also."

Vasan says he needs to analyse

"So which is why I need to analyse. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theatre. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it," he added.

Jigra tanked at box office

On its opening day, Jigra earned just ₹4.55 crore in India. Before Jigra, it was Alia's 2014 film Highway which earned lesser, opened at ₹3.48 crore. Following that, all of Alia films have earned at least ₹7 crore or more, barring Kapoor & Sons. Jigra, which released on October 11 in theatres, has so far earned ₹27.30 crore as per Sacnilk.com.

Jigra controversies

Not only box office numbers but Jigra has been embroiled in a series of controversies even before it hit the theatres. In a pre-release interview, Vasan had said he was "really not happy" when producer Karan Johar forwarded the roughly drafted script of Jigra to Alia via email. Soon, Karan slammed the "gore misinterpretation" of his comments, urging people to read entire interviews before making "clickbait assumptions".

Days later, Dharma Productions unanimously decided not to organise pre-release screenings for its upcoming films, calling it a "necessary step" to maintain a level of excitement in the movie-watching experience. There was also a claim of plagiarism against the film by actor Divya Khossla, who alleged that Jigra resembled the plot line of her last film Savi. Bijou Thaangjam, an actor hailing from Manipur, accused the casting team of Jigra of "unprofessional behaviour". Amid the row, Vasan has deactivated his X account.

About Jigra

Jigra also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. The film revolves around a devoted sister (Alia) who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother (Vedang). The action thriller has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.