Fauji 2 trailer unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday, his iconic character Abhimanyu Rai to return. Watch

On Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday, Sandeep Singh has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming show Fauji 2. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he posted the over two-minute-long video. The trailer gave a glimpse of "faujis of new era". (Also Read | Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 1989 series to be rebooted with Vikas Jain, Gauahar Khan. Check details here) Gauahar Khan and others in a still from Fauji 2 trailer.

Fauji 2 trailer

The video began with Gauahar Khan (Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur) riding a bicycle. The video next shows the actors who will play soldiers in the show. The trailer shows Aashish Bhardwaj (Daksh Desai), Utkarsh Kohli (Rangrez Phogat), Udit Kapur (Arjun Negi), and Rudra Soni (Harun Malik) as new soldiers. Vikas Jain, who will play Colonel Sanjay Singh, was also part of the trailer.

Shah Rukh's iconic character set to return

Suvansh Dhar plays Abhimanyu Rai in the show. Shah Rukh played Lt Abhimanyu Rai in his 1989 show. Priyanshu Rajguru (Subbu Balakrishnan), Ayaan Manchanda (Aakash Chhetri), Aman Singh Deep (Vikram Singh Bagga), Niel Satpuda (Vijay Sachan) also feature in the trailer.

More about Fauji 2 trailer

The new soldiers are seen working out, dancing, playing football, swimming, cooking, and playing guitar, among other activities. The show seems to be a roller coaster of emotions as the characters cry, laugh and also get slapped. The trailer ended with Gauahar's character leading the soldiers as they salute.

When, where will Fauji 2 air

Sharing the video, Sandeep wrote, "Mark your calendars and brace yourselves for the next generation of Faujis! A new era of courage and sacrifice begins. From 18th November Mon - Thu 9:00 PM only on @ddnational." The show will air on national broadcaster Doordarshan from November 18. The cast also includes Rudra Soni (Harun Malik), Maansi (Kavya Rajadhyaksha) and Sushmita Bhandari (Kinjal Joshi).

About Fauji 2

Produced by Sandeep Singh, with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi as co-producers, Fauji 2 is written by Amarnath Jha, Vishal Chaturvedi, Anil Choudhary, and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek. Fauji 2 will air in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali, making it accessible to a wide audience.

More about Fauji serial

Fauji (1989) was a television series following the training of an Indian Army commando regiment. It was Shah Rukh's debut in television. It aired on DD National in 1989, and was directed by Raj Kumar Kapoor.