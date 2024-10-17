King: Shah Rukh Khan to play a professional assassin in his first film with daughter Suhana Khan?

Every time Shah Rukh Khan returns to the silver screen, the crowds go crazy with delight. But the excitement for his next project is way more, because for the first time ever the King of Bollywood will share the big screen with his darling daughter Suhana Khan. We are talking about Sujoy Ghosh’s much anticipated King, which marks Suhana’s silver screen debut as well as her first ever film with her superstar father. When it was first announced that Shah Rukh and Suhana are coming together for a movie, the initial guess was that they will be seen as father and daughter on screen. However, this guess was far from the truth. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon shine together in King

According to a report shared by Times Now, Shah Rukh will not be seen as Suhana’s onscreen father. Instead, he will be playing the role of a professional assassin. Suhana, on the other hand, will portray the role of a girl who has lost her family and is now under Shah Rukh’s protection. This plot and character is reportedly inspired by the 1994 English language French film Léon: The Professional. Explaining the connection, a source stated: “It isn’t Leon completely. But yeah, the basic plot in King is inspired by the same source. Shah Rukh was keen to team up with his daughter in a subject where they weren’t playing father and daughter. The Leon format hits all the right buttons.”

Well, that was definitely unexpected. And so wild! We can’t wait to see SRK in his action avatar. The superstar was fab in his 2023 actioners Pathaan and Jawan, so our expectations are quite high. This will also be the first time that all eyes will be on Suhana’s action chops. This is because in her debut film The Archies (2023), the young actor was compared to her fellow star kids and co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. This time, Suhana has another chance to win hearts.

How excited are you to witness Shah Rukh and Suhana in these never-seen-before avatars?