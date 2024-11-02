Shah Rukh Khan rocking box office even at 59: What older stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha were up to at this age

Shah Rukh Khan turns 59 today on November 2, and yet there's no stopping him. Just last year, he delivered three massive hits in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, proving his worth as the most bankable Bollywood star even today. It's interesting to compare what some older stars were up to at this stage and which stage of their careers they were at when they turned 59. (Also Read – 5 more explosive entry scenes by Shah Rukh Khan that deserve Oscars Academy mention: From Jawan to Main Hoon Na) Shah Rukh Khan is rocking the box office even at 59

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, 81 now, had commenced his second innings as a character actor when he was in his late 50s. Interestingly, he was the same age as Shah Rukh is now when he played the latter's father in Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was at the peak of his career at 59. The 73-year-old actor did a double role in S Shankar's 2010 sci-fi epic Robot aka Enthiran, in which he played both a robot and a scientist and was seen romancing Aishwarya Rai on the big screen. Enthiran became a blockbuster and earned around ₹300 crore at the global box office. Interestingly, Rajinikanth, as his Robot character Chitti also made a cameo in Shah Rukh's passion project, Ra.One the next year.

Aishhwarya Rai and Rajinikanth in Enthiran

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, 69, like his Tamil co-star, was also at the peak of his career when he was 59, 10 years ago in 2014. While he didn't have any releases that year, he was fresh off the massive success of his 2013 spy thriller Vishwaroopam, which he also directed. Shah Rukh sure would've taken some notes on how to do action at 59 from his Hey Ram co-star.

Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam.

Mammootty

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is also 73 years old. Fourteen years ago in 2010, he was on top of his game as well. He had as many as 8 releases that year, from Shaji Khailas' horror action flick Drona 2010 to Martin Prakkat's dramedy Best Actor. Mammootty, like he's doing now, was also straddling diverse genres as a lead actor back when he was 59.

Mammootty in Best Actor

Rekha

There are very few leading women actors who have headlined films of their own beyond the age of 55. Rekha is one of them, however not successfully. The actor had already surrendered to the ageing stereotype and played Hrithik Roshan's mother and then his grandmother in Rakesh Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish, respectively. She had even claimed that she was ready to play Hrithik's grandmother in the next instalment of the superhero franchise. However, she appeared only in a flashback sequence in Krrish 3 (2013).

Rekha played Hrithik Roshan's grandmother in Krrish

The very next year, she headlined a film herself, playing the titular role of Super Nani. However, after that film bombed at the box office, she hasn't attempted another character since then. Rekha celebrated her 70th birthday last month.