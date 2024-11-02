Shah Rukh Khan's 1st unfiltered interview from 1991: When he dissed Bollywood star culture, lack of focus on acting

When Shah Rukh talked about star culture

Shah Rukh had said, “I've been shooting in Bombay for the past one month. And suddenly, there are guys wanting to hold my cup of tea, tie my shoelaces, and hold an umbrella over my head. Why? I am not a f****** retard. I tied my shoelaces before I came into films, I'll tie them now. I remember somebody telling me that if the AC of my make-up room is not working, I should throw a tantrum. Otherwise, the producers will start taking me for granted, he said. What's this s***, man? I guess it's a fashion around here. I mean, this thing about seven people walking behind an actor, why does he need them? But it is supposed to be done.”

When Shah Rukh criticised stars, their acting

"In Hollywood, there is no concept of spot boys. It seems like these stars have just come here to earn some money, fame, glory and throw their weight around. Acting be d****d. They do not understand the concept of acting. I mean, there is no concept. It's become a fad now ke (that) if I like hangers-on if I get my shoelaces tied by a spot boy if I like posing for photographs, then I'm a star. Or should I become a star? And he becomes a b****y star!" he had added.

Shah Rukh's career

After Deewana, Shah Rukh starred in Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dil Aashna Hai, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swades, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many others. He was last seen in Dunki (2023).

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.