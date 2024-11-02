The Academy hails Shah Rukh Khan's K3G entry scene as his greatest, post makes Karan Johar smile wide

The Academy hails K3G entry as SRK's greatest

The official Instagram handle of The Academy shared the memorable scene, set on Diwali at the Raichand mansion in the film. As Shah Rukh's Rahul Raichand lands in the courtyard in a black chopper and sets his feet on the ground, his mother, Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan), instinctively feels his presence around.

Dressed in a splendid Manish Malhotra white sari, she turns her attention from greeting her husband Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) with an aarti ki thali (plate with lamp of worhsip). She then begins walking towards the entrance door as Shah Rukh runs towards his home in an all-black ensemble.

Once Jaya begins to doubt her intuition, she turns around disappointed, only to see Shah Rukh enter from the corner of her eye. He smiles and points his finger at her knowingly. He asks in Hindi, “Hey mom, how do you sense my presence every time before I arrive?” Jaya simply smiles, teary-eyed, applies tilak on his forehead and caresses his face. The Academy aptly captioned its post, “A mother’s intuition is always right. (sparkle emoji).” In a comment, The Academy also wrote, “Is this SRK’s best entry scene? (thinking emoji).”

Internet, Karan Johar react

An Instagram user commented, “One of his best entries... And it's the whole scenario, basically! This scene is etched on our minds like... SRK is the king of romance due to dreamy movies like these (heart eyes and red heart emojis).” Another wrote, “Helicopter sound be like:- what???????” A third comment stated, “Unbelievable. This has reached even the Academys!!!!” And a fourth one read, ”Everything is normal until I saw who posted it (sweaty face emoji)."

Karan Johar, who wrote, directed, and produced Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham under his banner Dharma Productions, shared the Academy's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “This post made me smile wide.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also starred Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji among others. While Karan is directing a web series for Netflix India next, Shah Rukh will be seen in the crime drama King, slated to release in cinemas on Eid 2026.