Did Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 diss Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? All pop culture references from film explained

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the screens on Friday, and like most recent Bollywood releases, it included several in-your-face, fourth-wall-breaking pop culture references. Some were cheeky, others clever, and one event potentially controversial (Shah Rukh Khan fans have not taken kindly to it, it seems). We take a look at the various pop culture references in the film. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan shine in splendid climax, but only after 2 agonising hours) Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan makes an appearance in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, almost!

Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 diss Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

One of the scenes right before the big climactic reveal of the film features several characters facing off against Manjulika. Just as they are overpowered, the Jawan theme plays. We see a shadow loom and a bandaged figure, reminiscent of Jawan's introduction scene. However, it is soon revealed that it is not Jawan but a heavily bandaged Rajpal Yadav (Chhota Pandit). One of the characters remarks, “Yeh kaisa jawan hai jo sahara lekar khada bhi nahin ho pa raha (What kind of Jawan is this? Can't even stand after taking support).”

Many viewers felt this was a diss at Jawan, discussing it on X (formerly Twitter). However, the film's presentation of the pseudo-Jawan makes it clear that it is more of a twisted homage. The diss is towards Rajpal's character, while Jawan is presented as a heroic messiah whom the protagonists are looking up to.

Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Raaz spoof themselves

The plot of Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 involves Kartik's Rooh Baba travelling to the palace of an erstwhile royal family. There, he meets a young scion who proudly proclaims he is the shehzada of the household. A disturbed Rooh responds, “Kuch bhi bol par yeh shehzada word na bol (say anything but not this word Shehzada).” This was a cheeky reference to Kartik's 2023 film Shehzada, which had bombed at the box office.

Later in the film, the Raja Saab (Vijay Raaz) serves his subjects a feast but uses crow meat instead of chickens. His son exclaims, 'Kauwa biryani!' The reference is to the 2004 film Run, in which Vijay Raaz's character is fed the kauwa biryani. The scene and Vijay's character from the film have since become cult.

The scariest part of the film is...

Although Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror comedy, the scares are few and far between. To me, the scariest part of the film was Rooh Baba's ringtone. Every time his phone rang, every Indian millennial's worst nightmare played out - the theme song from the 1990s cult classic Zee Horror Show. Talk about traumatic childhood flashbacks!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a great release day. The film opened in theatres on Friday, November 1, and has already recorded over 80% occupancy in afternoon and evening shows. While the reviews are mixed, the film looks set for a great day and is set to mint over ₹30 crore on day 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.