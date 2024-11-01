Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Kartik Aaryan gives tough competition to Singham Again

Kartik Aaryan has already declared it his ‘biggest Friday’ and the numbers are here to support it. Kartik's biggest opener so far was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will earn double the amount. (Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review live: Kartik Aaryan's film reportedly had higher occupancy than Ajay Devgn's) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 1 (updated live): The film star Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at 7pm

As per a Sacnilk.com report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned ₹27.8 crore on Friday by 7pm. The number is expected to soar further by 10pm, which is when the final figures come in.

The film is clashing in theatres with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which earned ₹31 crore by 6pm. While Singham Again recorded a bigger opening, the occupancy for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is higher at 66% vs 55%.

Take look at Kartik Aaryan's biggest openers so far:

Film Opening Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ₹ 14.11 crore Love Aaj Kal ₹ 12.40 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh ₹ 9.10 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha ₹ 8.25 crore Luka Chuppi ₹ 8.1 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri. It's a horror-comedy. It is set in Kolkata, West Bengal. The film was officially announced in March 2023.

On the other hand, Singham Again, a cop drama, features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan has a special cameo in the film, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. (Singham Again box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's movie gets a bumper opening)

Anees Bazmee on clash

Speaking with ANI, director Anees Bazmee, who helmed the third part of horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, expressed happiness over receiving praise for his work.

"It's my birthday today and it is the best birthday gift I could ever get. I am happy that audience is loving our film. I personally go to theatres and watch films with audience. I love to see their live reactions," he said.

Anees Bazmee also shared his views on the clash of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Singham Again.

"I don't consider it a 'clash'. Both films released on the same day.I hope both do good business and become successful," he added.