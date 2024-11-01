Singham Again box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's movie gets a bumper opening

Singham Again box office collection day 1: Rohit Shetty's latest installment in the cop universe of movies is off to a roaring start. As per multiple film trade sites, the film will record about ₹40 crore opening. (Also read: Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review live) Singham Again box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's movie could open at ₹ 30-40 crore.

Singham Day 1 at 6pm

As per Sacnilk.com, as on 6pm Friday, the film had collected ₹31 crore and has been ‘performing well’. Please note, these are not final figures for Day 1 collection, which will be updated at 10pm.

The occupancy report is as follows: Morning Shows: 39.39%, Afternoon Shows: 71.90%. The highest occupancy was recorded in Jaipur, Surat, Mumbai and Pune around 70-60% each. Delhi NCR has most shows at 1304 and a 50% occupancy.

A report in Box Office India says that it appears that Singham Again is set to outperform Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Maharashtra; however, the box office figures aren’t as high as one might typically anticipate from a Rohit Shetty film or the Singham franchise. Notably, there are no bulk buys or discounted tickets for this release, making the box office numbers relatively straightforward at this stage.

About the movie

Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

The trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute-long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as Lady Singham. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Singham Again faces a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

On the release of his film, Kartik also visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.