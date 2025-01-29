Menu Explore
Mammootty's extravagant 90-lakh watch with a rose gold dial is a beauty. Find out its price and other details

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 29, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Mammootty wore a luxurious A. Lange & Söhne watch during the Empuraan Teaser launch, complementing his outfit. Find out its price. 

Like his son Dulquer Salman, Mammootty is also a watch connoisseur. The legendary actor was recently spotted wearing a luxurious A. Lange & Söhne rose gold watch. A trademark of Lange Uhren GmbH, the German watch label is a manufacturer of luxury and prestige watches. The timepieces from their label have been spotted on stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Michael Jordan, and Farhan Akhtar.

Mammootty wears a luxurious watch by the German brand A. Lange & Söhne.
Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ watch worth 34 lakh features ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving, saffron hue, temple motifs

What's the price of Mammootty's watch?

According to the Instagram post shared by The Indian Horology, Mammootty wore the Datograph Up/Down watch in 750 pink gold by A. Lange & Söhne. The timepiece stands out with its prominent dial layout, a black dial crafted from solid silver, a polished and brushed sapphire crystal front, and reddish-brown alligator leather straps. Per the Instagram page, his watch retails for USD 104,600, which is approximately 90,53,915.

Mammootty wore the luxurious timepiece while attending the Empuraan Teaser launch event. He styled the watch with a simple white printed linen shirt, dark blue denim jeans, tan suede boots, and rings.

Mammootty's impressive watch collection

This is not the first time the superstar has been seen wearing luxurious timepieces. Other watches in his collection are Breguet Tradition Quantième Rétrograde 7597. It is a remarkable timepiece with a skeleton dial and a unique retrograde date complication. He also owns the limited edition Hublot Big Bang Unico Ferrari, the Vacheron Constantin watch, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chrono watch, the timeless Patek Philippe Nautilus 3800J/1J-001, a Breguet Classique, and more.

What's next for the actor?

Mammootty was last seen in Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film also stars Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, and Vineeth in supporting roles.

About A. Lange & Söhne

The German brand A. Lange & Söhne was originally founded by Ferdinand Adolph Lange in Glashütte, Kingdom of Saxony, in 1845.

