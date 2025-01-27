Anant Ambani's extravagant watch with diamonds costs crores: Find out price of his limited edition Richard Mille

Anand Ambani was recently seen sporting a statement watch from Richard Mille, a luxury Swiss brand popular among celebrities because of its beautiful, opulent designs and exclusivity. As per, The Indian Horology, which tracks luxury watches worn by celebrities, Anand Ambani's Richard Mille watch comes with a hefty price tag. ALSO READ: Anant Ambani's top 5 luxurious watches from rare collection are worth crores and will blow your mind The panda in the dial in Anant Ambani's watch is made from diamonds and black crystals. (File Photo and Instagram/ SFM-COLLECTIVE)

All about the watch

As per Richardmille.com, there are only 15 limited edition watches, called Richard Mille, RM26-01, Tourbillon Panda, that are available. The exquisite watch comes with a fixed 18kt white gold diamond set bezel and a black leather leather strap.

The biggest standout feature of the watch is the art within the dial. It includes a panda with detailed bamboo shoots. This shows how even a timepiece can be the epitome of art. The panda is made from diamonds and black sapphires completely. The bamboo leaves are all hand-painted, showing the fine craftsmanship that goes into luxury watches.

The panda is the national emblem of China and a vulnerable species that needs protection. The incorporation of the panda in the dial demonstrates that timepieces can also be wearable art pieces. Anant Ambani, being an animal lover, likely resonates with the symbolic message of conservation. Luxury items are not just a statement but also communicate personal values and ideals.

How much does the watch cost?

As per The Indian Horology, the retail price is around ‘$622,000, which is ₹5,36,23,000 or ₹5.36 crore’. While the market price is approximately ‘$3,500,000/- ₹30,17,36,600/- or ₹30 crore’. Moreover, according to Goxip.com, you can buy the watch for ₹79,166,667.

Who else owns Richard Mille?

Richard Mille is one of the luxurious watch brands that are on the radar of celebrities, showing their refined taste for innovative designs and high-end opulent craftsmanship.

Baby John and Jawan director Atlee sported a Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Chronograph Full Rose Gold which costs around ₹3.89 crore, recently. While, Punjabi singer and rapper Karan Aujla's black and gold Richard Mille RM 30-01 is worth ₹2.18 crores.

Previously, Anant Ambani also sported a Richard Mille watch. The exclusive Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire is limited edition, with only 3 in the world.

