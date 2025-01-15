Anant Ambani's top 5 luxurious watches from rare collection are worth crores and will blow your mind

If you are a watch enthusiast, you would know that Anant Ambani's watch collections cannot be rivalled. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani holds an immense passion for horology. He is often spotted wearing timeless or rare pieces from luxury brands, including Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe, which come with price tags that will blow your mind. Recently, he broke his own record by wearing his most expensive watch yet - the Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe. But the list doesn't end here. So, we decided to list some standout pieces from his luxurious watch collection. Anant Ambani flaunts two rare timepieces from his luxurious collection.

Anant Ambani's luxurious watch collection

1. Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire - ₹ 22 crore

Anant wore the one-of-a-kind Richard Mille watch for an outing with his wife, Radhika Merchant. It is one of the world's rarest timepieces, only available to the very best Richard Mille clients, with only three pieces ever being made. The watch is worth USD 2,625,000, which is approximately ₹22,51,90,481 or 22 crore.

2. The Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe - ₹ 66.5 crore

Anant was seen sporting the Grandmaster Chime watch during his speech at Reliance Family Day. Per the Instagram page, The Indian Horology, its development, production, and assembly took an astonishing 100,000 hours to complete. Its market value is USD 8 million, which is approximately ₹66.5 crore. The retail price is USD 2.2 million ( ₹18 crore), making it Anant's most expensive watch.

3. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore - ₹ 3.05 crore

Anant Ambani wears the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

The Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph watch comes fully paved with brilliant-cut diamonds and contrasted with black accents. The white gold watch is also fitted with an interchangeable bracelet entirely set with diamonds. Per the Chrono24 website, it is worth ₹3,05,77,168 or ₹3.05 crore.

4. Patek Philippe Nautilus - ₹ 11crore

Anant Ambani wears the Patek Philippe Nautilus. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422 comes at an insane price of USD 1,320,000, which is approximately ₹11,41,52,388 or ₹11.41 crore. The timepiece is extremely rare and was released by Patek Philippe in secret in 2021. It is set with precious emerald baguettes and also features hour-makers crafted with emeralds.

5. Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G

Anant Ambani is seen here wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G watch.

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G watch features a dual time zone mechanism and runs on the CH 28-520 C calibre with a 55-hour power reserve. It is adorned with baguette-cut diamonds, and rubies and set in 18k white gold. It retails at USD 1,320,000, which is approximately ₹11 crore.