Anant Ambani’s most expensive watch took 100,000 hours to create; it's the most complex timepiece ever made! Check price

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, boasts an impressive collection of luxury watches. Known for his passion for horology, he is often spotted wearing timepieces from iconic brands like Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Recently, during his speech at Reliance Family Day, Anant made heads turn with a stylish watch that carries a staggering price tag. Read on for all the details. (Also read: Anant Ambani makes our jaws drop with his new ₹22 crore watch: Looks like an ice cube, has only 3 pieces in world ) Check out Anant Ambani's ultra-rare Patek Philippe watch, one of the most complex timepieces ever created.(Instagram)

Anant Ambani's luxury Patek Philippe watch

Anant's recent timepiece is undoubtedly a dream for every watch enthusiast. He sported the Grandmaster Chime by Patek Philippe, renowned as the most complex wristwatch ever created. According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, its development, production, and assembly took an astonishing 100,000 hours to complete.

Anant's watch is crafted from pristine white gold and features a reversible design, complete with alligator leather straps and scales. The timepiece boasts a shiny navy blue colour with a dial on both sides. Every detail, including the hand-stitched straps, was meticulously crafted by hand.

Its reversible case, adorned with a hand-guilloché hobnail pattern, includes a patented reversing mechanism. Boasting 20 complications, the watch offers five chiming modes, including two patented world firsts—an acoustic alarm that strikes a preselected time and a date repeater that chimes the date on demand. Powered by a manually wound mechanical movement, this masterpiece exemplifies exceptional craftsmanship.

The price of Anant's watch

The rare watch has an eye-watering market value of USD 8 million ( ₹66.5 crore), with a retail price of USD 2.2 million ( ₹18 crore), making it the most expensive addition to the luxurious watch collection of the youngest Ambani sibling.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is married to Radhika Merchant. The couple exchanged vows on July 12, 2024. He has two siblings, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.