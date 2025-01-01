Menu Explore
Anant Ambani makes our jaws drop with his new 22 crore watch: Looks like an ice cube, has only 3 pieces in world

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 01, 2025 02:54 PM IST

Anant Ambani recently wore the Richard Mille RM 52-04 Skull Blue Sapphire watch, valued at ₹22 crore. This rare timepiece is one of 3 pieces ever made. 

Anant Ambani is the proud owner of an envy-worthy collection of watches. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is a horologist and often wears pieces from luxury brands like Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and more. Recently, during an outing with Radhika Merchant, he wore a one-of-a-kind watch - The Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire. It is one of the world's rarest timepieces.

Anant Ambani's rare Richard Mille watch is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22 crore.
Anant Ambani's rare Richard Mille watch is worth 22 crore.

Also Read | Nita Ambani shines in a glittering gown as she parties with Anant, Akash Ambani and friends on New Year

Anant Ambani's rare Richard Mille watch

In the world of horology, the Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire is considered one of the world's rarest timepieces. Per the Instagram page, The Indian Horology, it is only available to the very best Richard Mille clients. Moreover, only three pieces have ever been made of the watch, making the RM 52-04 Skull an extremely rare sight for collectors, according to Vintage Grail, a luxury watch store. “You'd be lucky to have seen these in your lifetime,” a post on their Instagram page said.

The Richard Mille RM 52-04 is crafted in a single piece of sapphire and features a pirate skull and crossbones in the tonneau-shaped case. As per The Indian Horology, the back of the skull, part of the movement as a centre bridge, is visible via the sapphire caseback. Additionally, the four bridges that look like the “bones” of a pirate flag attach the movement to the case.

The price of Anant Ambani's watch

The Richard Mille RM 52-04 "Skull" Blue Sapphire watch is worth USD 2,625,000, which is approximately 22,51,90,481 or 22 crore.

For the uninitiated, Richard Mille is a Swiss watchmaking brand known for its high prices and exclusive designs. It has become a status symbol among the wealthy and famous.

About Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Anant is married to Radhika Merchant. The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024. Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are his siblings.

