Radhika Merchant packed the cutest, chicest outfits for Christmas celebration in Jamnagar with Anant Ambani and friends

Radhika Merchant celebrated Christmas 2024 in style, hosting a grand party with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. The star-studded affair saw celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more in attendance. Radhika Merchant showcased her fashion flair at the Ambani Christmas party in stunning outfits.(Instagram)

However, it was the Ambani choti bahu who stole the show with her stunning outfits. From elegant dresses to cosy nightwear, Radhika's wardrobe served endless fashion inspiration. Let's decode her looks and take some inspiration. (Also read: Radhika Merchant proves she can make even a pyjama set look stylish at Ambani Christmas party; it costs just ₹5.4K )

Red mini dress

For her first look that made a splash on social media, Radhika embraced Christmas vibes in stunning red mini dress by Celine. Made from luxurious shimmery velvet, the dress featured a turtleneck, full sleeves, a flowing silhouette, and a mini hemline. She styled it with black stockings and a white furry half-coat, adding a cosy touch. Radhika accessorised her look with black Jimmy Choo boots and diamond drop earrings. Glam makeup and a chic curtain bangs haircut perfectly completed her look.

Golden fringe gown

In another look, Radhika turned heads in a glamorous golden shimmer gown. The stunning outfit featured a deep plunging neckline and signature metallic cords all over, creating a bold statement. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves perfectly. Her gown is from the label Rimzim Dadu and is priced at ₹3.5 lakh. She elevated the look with diamond stud earrings, a sleek bracelet, metallic stiletto heels, dewy makeup, and loose waves, exuding elegance.

Pink satin pyjama set

For her third look, Radhika opted for a cosy pink satin pyjama set. It featured a chic button-down top with long sleeves paired with matching pyjamas. The adorable candy cane print made it a perfect choice for Christmas celebrations. Her outfit is from Pretty Little Thing and is priced at $65 (approximately ₹5,400). She kept it simple with minimal makeup and open tresses.