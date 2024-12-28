Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radhika Merchant packed the cutest, chicest outfits for Christmas celebration in Jamnagar with Anant Ambani and friends

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 28, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Radhika Merchant wowed fashion lovers with her stunning Christmas wardrobe in Jamnagar, featuring glamorous gown, chic mini dress, and cosy PJs. See all photos.

Radhika Merchant celebrated Christmas 2024 in style, hosting a grand party with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. The star-studded affair saw celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more in attendance.

Radhika Merchant showcased her fashion flair at the Ambani Christmas party in stunning outfits.(Instagram)
Radhika Merchant showcased her fashion flair at the Ambani Christmas party in stunning outfits.(Instagram)

However, it was the Ambani choti bahu who stole the show with her stunning outfits. From elegant dresses to cosy nightwear, Radhika's wardrobe served endless fashion inspiration. Let's decode her looks and take some inspiration. (Also read: Radhika Merchant proves she can make even a pyjama set look stylish at Ambani Christmas party; it costs just 5.4K )

Red mini dress

For her first look that made a splash on social media, Radhika embraced Christmas vibes in stunning red mini dress by Celine. Made from luxurious shimmery velvet, the dress featured a turtleneck, full sleeves, a flowing silhouette, and a mini hemline. She styled it with black stockings and a white furry half-coat, adding a cosy touch. Radhika accessorised her look with black Jimmy Choo boots and diamond drop earrings. Glam makeup and a chic curtain bangs haircut perfectly completed her look.

Golden fringe gown

In another look, Radhika turned heads in a glamorous golden shimmer gown. The stunning outfit featured a deep plunging neckline and signature metallic cords all over, creating a bold statement. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves perfectly. Her gown is from the label Rimzim Dadu and is priced at 3.5 lakh. She elevated the look with diamond stud earrings, a sleek bracelet, metallic stiletto heels, dewy makeup, and loose waves, exuding elegance.

Pink satin pyjama set

For her third look, Radhika opted for a cosy pink satin pyjama set. It featured a chic button-down top with long sleeves paired with matching pyjamas. The adorable candy cane print made it a perfect choice for Christmas celebrations. Her outfit is from Pretty Little Thing and is priced at $65 (approximately 5,400). She kept it simple with minimal makeup and open tresses.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On