Radhika Merchant proves she can make even a pyjama set look stylish at Ambani Christmas party; it costs just 5.4K

Radhika Merchant celebrated Christmas 2024 in the most stylish way by hosting a lavish party with the Ambani family in Jamnagar. The occasion turned out to be a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others gracing the event. However, it was Ambani's choti bahu who stole the limelight with her sartorial choices. Radhika Merchant stuns in cute pyjama set at her star-studded Christmas party.(Instagram)

We were already swooning over her gorgeous outfits and her latest picture in a cute pink nightsuit just proves that Radhika can effortlessly rock even a pyjama set. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for quirky denim at Dua Lipa’s concert. Loved her jeans? Wait till you hear the price! )

Decoding Radhika Merchant's chic nightsuit look

In the pictures shared online, Radhika is seen striking a pose with a group of friends while rocking a stylish pink nightsuit. Crafted from soft and cosy satin fabric, her nightwear features a chic button-down top with long sleeves that she paired with matching long pyjamas. The adorable candy cane print scattered all over makes it an ideal pick for Christmas celebrations.

If Radhika's adorable outfit has caught your eye and you're curious about the price, we've got you covered. Her chic pyjama set is from the shelves of the brand Pretty Little Thing and comes with a price tag of $65.00 USD, with is approximately ₹5,400.

Radhika shows how to make even nightwear look stylish as she accessorises her look with quirky earrings, a luxe wristwatch, and a diamond ring adorning her finger. Her makeup is all about that soft glam, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, bold brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a pink glossy lip. With her luscious tresses left loose in the middle part, she finished off the look perfectly.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She married Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their lavish wedding celebrations lasted three days and were graced by a star-studded guest list, including international celebrities, Hollywood icons, political leaders, and global dignitaries.