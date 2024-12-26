Radhika Merchant celebrates her first Christmas with Anant Ambani after wedding in a little red dress that looks so cute

But her taste and personality seem to shine most through her more semicasual looks, donning sequined gowns and dazzling minidresses. Case in point: Radhika’s little red dress for Christmas 2024 celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Take a look:

What Radhika Merchant wore for Christmas 2024

This year, Radhika has already created a number of memorable ensembles. Remember her recent Dior princess dress as she debuted her new haircut with elegant bangs? Her latest outfit once again proves she is the perfecter of the balancing act of merging elevated yet relaxed style.

Her Christmas 2024 party look is as awe-inspiring as it is relatable. Radhika joined the Ambanis for a special Christmas party with close friends and family wearing a red dress by Celine with soft pleating and floaty silhouette. Her glam no-appliques dress featured turtleneck, long sleeves and a flared hem. She kept things casual on her feet and wore the dress with a pair of black stockings and matching boots – cute and comfortable. Radhika also added a luxurious white fur vest to her Christmas look.

How she styled her look

Radhika paired her red dress with a sweep of glossy pink lipstick that oozed glamour. Simple mascara on the eyes and soft blush on her cheeks completed her look; her hair was tied in a half ponytail, while soft waves were added to the back of her hair as her new face-framing hair bangs added to her already elevated party look.