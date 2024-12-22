Radhika Merchant flaunts elegant new hairstyle at Ambani bash, looks like a modern day 'princess'. See all the photos

If you have asked yourself, 'Should I get bangs?' and the answer was usually a resounding 'no', Radhika Merchant's new look will change your mind. If you are one of those people you thought bangs were something you spontaneously did, and then regretted shortly thereafter, Radhika recently stepped out with a chic hairstyle with French bangs that's effortlessly cool, one you will not regret copying. Also read | Isha Ambani wears prettiest pink mini dress for NMACC Arts Cafe launch, twins with adorable daughter Aadiya Shakti: Pics Radhika Merchant was effortlessly elegant in a chic floral dress as she attended the NMACC Arts Cafe launch with the Ambani family. (Instagram/ Rhea Kapoor)

Radhika flaunts most flattering versatile bangs of all

There's something about the breezy, almost unkempt (in the chicest way) nature of Radhika's fringe that will make you gravitate towards the style. The bangs are short in the centre of the forehead and longer toward the outer cheekbones.

We love that they are less of a statement bang and more of an integrated, effortless addition to Radhika's already glowing Dior look. Her dark, long tresses were styled in loose waves as she grinned at the event, surrounded by Nita Ambani and family at the NMACC Arts Cafe launch.

Take inspiration from Radhika's bangs and go to a salon now to get a fringe like her's that blends beautifully into your hair and highlights your cheekbones and elevates your every look.

What she wore

For the NMACC Arts Cafe launch on Saturday in Mumbai, Radhika stunned in a black Dior dress adorned with a floral pattern. Her sophisticated dress featured an ankle-sweeping A-line skirt and cut-out sleeves along the shoulders.

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika's look, which featured black heels from Gianvito Rossi and a red mini bag from Hermès. Radhika also sported what looked like a mangalsutra styled like a bracelet around her wrist. To add a touch of glitz to her glamorous look, Radhika accessorised with an ornate pair of earrings and a statement ring. She opted for a barely-there rosy makeup look.

Reactions to her look

Commenting on Rhea's post, a fan wrote about Radhika, “Princess hai bhai ye toh (She's a princess).” Actor Janhvi Kapoor left heart eyes emojis in the comments section. A fan also said, “Wow so pretty! Love the dress.” Another commented, “Loved everything about this look!”