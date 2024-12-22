Whole of Bollywood turns up in fancy outfits for Ambani party: Shah Rukh, Katrina, Madhuri join Nita Ambani and family

Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more graced the red carpet at a NMACC Arts Cafe event on Saturday night in Mumbai. They were all dressed to the nines in elegant dresses and western looks. Also read | Nita Ambani and Aishwarya Rai look elegant in ethnic looks; Kareena Kapoor and others dazzle at Ambani school annual day Nita Ambani and family were joined by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and other Bollywood celebs for the event.

Who wore what: The Ambani family wows

The Ambani family arrived in their designer best, posing for paparazzi at the venue. Nita Ambani wore a white and black suit and looked elegant as ever. Her daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani, wore a peach off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress with Aquazzura sandals.

The newest member of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant, was spotted in a moody floral dress from Dior, which she paired with a Hermes Kelly Bag. The ever-so-stylish Isha Ambani also grabbed attention in her pink mini-dress from Dolce and Gabbana.

Bollywood celebs slay in eveningwear

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday both opted for very different black dresses for the night. Katrina kept it sleek and simple in a Toni Maticevski dress and Jimmy Choo pumps, while Ananya brought in the drama with her plunging Gaurav Gupta mini dress with a front slit.

Gauri Khan and Vidya Balan also sported timeless and flattering black looks, as did Shah Rukh Khan. He looked dapper in a leather jacket and also wore a metallic ear cuff.

More best-dressed stars

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore bright and bold pink and blue dresses for the night. Nothing says Christmas and New Year's Eve like the Kapoor sister's party dresses! Suhana Khan wore a preppy Chanel skirt and jacket combo and her BFF, Shanaya Kapoor, channeled ethereal vibes in her romantic little white dress from Cult Gaia.

Another soft and beautiful look for the night came courtesy Madhuri Dixit; the actor wore a lavender off-shoulder tassel dress, worth ₹72,800, from Tanieya Khanuja. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor also posed for the paparazzi in stylish looks – Shahid wore an all-black outfit, while Mira chose an embellished dress from Kanika Goyal Label, priced at ₹32,500.