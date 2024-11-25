Radhika Merchant's dreamy pastel lehenga is here to make brides ditch red this wedding season. Fashionistas, take note!

Radhika Merchant recently turned heads at a friend's wedding with her stunning ethnic looks, serving a feast for the eyes. In a recently shared picture, the Ambani's choti bahu looked radiant in a pastel-toned lehenga, redefining wedding fashion. This season, it's time to swap bold reds and pinks for sophisticated muted hues, and Radhika's ensemble shows exactly how to do it. Scroll on for all the wedding wardrobe inspiration you need! (Also read: Radhika Merchant rewears her stunning lehenga from Isha Ambani's wedding, proves repeating outfits is totally stylish ) Radhika Merchant wowed at a friend's wedding in a pastel lehenga.(Instagram/@makeupbymausam)

Radhika Merchant rocks stunning pastel lehenga

Makeup artist Mausam Gandhi recently took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures of Radhika Merchant, captioning them, "Radhika Merchant Ambani for her best friend's wedding." In the post, she can be seen exuding sheer glamour in a stunning ethnic ensemble crafted by the ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Radhika's lehenga is a mesmerising blend of ice blue and baby pink hues, featuring a scoop-neck blouse adorned with intricate silver zari embroidery. She paired it with a heavily embellished, flared skirt that showcases stunning sequin work and detailed craftsmanship, reflecting the richness of Indian artistry. The matching dupatta, elegantly draped over her shoulder, added the perfect touch of regal charm to her ensemble.

Radhika accessorised her look with opulent jewellery, including a diamond-and-pearl-studded choker, a multi-layered pearl necklace, a delicate mangal sutra, matching statement earrings, stacked bangles, an elegant maang tikka, and multiple rings adorning her fingers.

Her glam makeup featured smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Tying her luscious tresses into a sleek bun, she perfectly completed her ethnic look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, tied the knot with Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their grand wedding festivities lasted three days and were attended by a host of international celebrities, Hollywood icons, political figures, and global dignitaries.