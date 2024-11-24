Radhika Merchant aces Marathi in this old video but we can't get over her pastel green suit. Watch

A video of Radhika Merchant ‘cutely’ speaking in Marathi was shared on a fan page on Instagram. The clip was taken during Radhika's visit to Seva Sadan in Mumbai shortly before her grand wedding to Anant Ambani. Earlier, during her wedding celebrations, Radhika had captured everyone's attention with her Gujarati speaking skills. As for us, we simply loved her minimal outfit. Internet loved Radhika Merchant's Marathi in this old video.

‘How cute is Radhika Merchant’

In the video titled ‘How cute is Radhika Ambani when she speaks Marathi’, Radhika addresses the little kids from the Seva Sadan and talks with them in Marathi. Translated into English, this is what she said in the clip, “I am so happy that I could meet you guys. Today, I want to dance, sing a little, eat some cake. Please be a part of my celebration. I will feel really really happy. Thank you so so much.”

The suit steals the show

In the video, Radhika wore a pale green embroidered kurta set featuring an anarkali kurta, churidar pants, and a matching dupatta. With no makeup on and loose side-parted hair, she styled the ensemble with rings and diamond ear studs. While the internet loved her Marathi, we can't get over her choice of minimalism in the simple outfit.

Earlier, on the occasion of Radhika's birthday, Orry had shared a few more snippets from her visit to the Seva Sadan. The clip showed Radhika dancing with the kids, performing for them, cutting a cake, receiving a ‘Congratulations’ card from them, and having a blast. Anant Ambani and Orry had also joined Radhika for the celebrations.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. Radhika and Anant tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held on July 2024. The wedding lasted three days and was attended by many A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mark Zuckerberg, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Meanwhile, Radhika is the youngest daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who are the founders and owners of Encore Healthcare.