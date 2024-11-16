Radhika Merchant and her sister Anjali Merchant embrace corporate chic style in new pics with dad Viren Merchant

Radhika Merchant was recently featured on the cover of Entrepreneur India with her dad, Viren Merchant, and sister, Anjali Merchant. The 29-year-old entrepreneur's pictures from the cover shoot were shared on Instagram by celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar. Scroll down to check out the photos and decode the sisters' OOTDs (outfit of the day). Radhika Merchant with her sister Anjali Merchant and dad Viren Merchant.

(Also Read | )

Radhika Merchant keeps it chic for new cover shoot

Radhika wore two stylish outfits for the magazine photoshoot. The first picture shows the ‘choti bahu’ of the Ambani family in a muted yellow pantsuit featuring a notch lapel blazer with full-length sleeves, a V-neckline, padded shoulders, and front button closures. Radhika styled the look with a fuss-free ponytail, flower-shaped pearl earrings, statement rings, darkened brows, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, muted pink lips, and glowing blushed skin.

For the second look, Radhika's stylist dressed her in an all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless blouse and pants set. While the top features a contrasting white collared neckline embellished with pearls and a pearl-adorned bow adornment, the pants have a high-rise waist, a relaxed fit, and a straight-leg silhouette. Radhika tucked the blouse inside the pants to add a seamless aesthetic to her OOTD.

She accessorised the ensemble with pearl earrings, rings, and a stylish watch. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, Radhika chose pink lips, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin for the makeup.

What did Anjali Merchant wear?

Radhika's elder sister, Anjali Merchant, wore a stylish navy blue sleeveless top for the photoshoot. The blouse features a high neckline, a bodycon silhouette, and low-cut sleeves. She wore the top with a matching satin skirt featuring a pleated silhouette. A dainty bracelet, a luxurious bracelet watch, a ring, diamond ear studs, glossy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, pink eye shadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a centre-parted ponytail styled with a printed scarf rounded off the styling.