Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first Diwali look post-marriage in stunning ethnics will leave you saying ‘wow’

Decoding Radhika Merchant's glam Diwali look

The couple looks stunning in regal ethnic ensembles. Radhika's radiant rani pink lehenga features a halter-neck sweetheart blouse adorned with intricate golden embellishments and motifs throughout. She paired it with a matching long, flared skirt, beautifully showcasing rich Indian craftsmanship with golden sequin detailing. Adding to the elegance, she draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder, adorned with floral lace detailing, intricate hand-embroidered sequins, and zari work. The overall look exudes royal charm, with every detail meticulously curated.

No look of Ambani's choti bahu would be complete without her opulent jewellery. Radhika elevated her ethnic ensemble with a striking kundan choker necklace featuring intricate deity motifs and paired it with oversized earrings adorned with a Ganpati design. Gold bangles and a statement diamond ring added the perfect touch of glam, bringing an extra oomph factor to her royal look.

Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, luminious highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a middle parted ponytail, she finished off her Diwali look.

What Anant Ambani wore?

On the other hand, Anant exudes equal charm in a navy blue kurta paired with a shimmery waistcoat adorned with intricate self-pattern detailing and silver flower-shaped buttons. He accessorized with a diamond-studded Shreenathji brooch pinned to his waistcoat and a sleek wristwatch, adding a final touch of luxury to his regal look.