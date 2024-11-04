Menu Explore
Even Nita Ambani's ‘simple’ silk co-ord set is worth almost 1 lakh! Anant, Mukesh Ambani opt for comfy fits in Dubai

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 04, 2024 02:03 PM IST

Nita Ambani wowed in a chic silk co-ord set in Dubai, while Anant and Mukesh Ambani kept it casual in comfy athleisure, serving fresh fashion goals.

When we think of the Ambani family, we usually picture them in stunning couture outfits, dripping in luxury and sparkling with jewellery, as their looks are anything but ordinary. However, their latest appearance offers a refreshing exception. Nita Ambani, along with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani, was recently spotted in Dubai, rocking comfy athleisure outfits. Scroll down to know more about their looks and snag some tips on how to nail minimal aesthetics. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in red kurta set, Radhika and Anant Ambani twin in pink ethnic outfits at Navratri celebration. Watch )

Nita Ambani, along with Mukesh and son Anant Ambani is recently spotted in Dubai.(Instagram/@ambani_update)
Nita Ambani, along with Mukesh and son Anant Ambani is recently spotted in Dubai.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Decoding Nita Ambani's stylish look

Nita Ambani switched things up by ditching traditional ethnic ensembles for a stunning floral co-ord set. Her outfit features silk wide-leg pants with an elasticated waistband and handy side seam pockets adorned with vibrant floral prints in shades of yellow, pink, and green. She paired this stylish bottom with a matching long-sleeve shirt featuring a classic collar and button-down front, designed with a relaxed fit for ultimate ease. This look is a stunning example of how to blend comfort with class.

Her silk shirt costs $625, which is equal to ₹44,163.(www.zimmermann.com)
Her silk shirt costs $625, which is equal to ₹44,163.(www.zimmermann.com)
Her silk pants come with a price tag of $625, which is equivalent to approximately ₹51,800.(www.zimmermann.com)
Her silk pants come with a price tag of $625, which is equivalent to approximately ₹51,800.(www.zimmermann.com)

She completed her look with diamond stud earrings, minimal makeup, and her hair styled in soft, open waves with a side part. If you loved Nita’s outfit and wondering about the price tag, we’ve got you covered! Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of the brand Zimmermann, with the shirt priced at $525 (approximately 44,163) and the pants at $625 (about 51,187). That brings her total look to an impressive 95,350.

Mukesh and Anant Ambani rock comfy outfits

On the other hand, Mukesh and Anant Ambani opted for minimal yet stylish looks. Anant sported a navy blue t-shirt featuring a striking tiger print on the side, paired with blue denim shorts and a chic grey watch on his wrist. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani kept it comfortable in a white striped t-shirt, which he teamed with relaxed-fit blue trousers and trendy white sneakers.

