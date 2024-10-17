Radhika Merchant stuns in simple green anarkali from old video of her Seva Sadan visit with Anant Ambani, Orry

To celebrate Radhika Merchant's first birthday after her marriage, Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry) shared a throwback video on Instagram. The clip shows her visit to Seva Sadan in Mumbai shortly before her grand wedding to Anant Ambani. She wore a simple green anarkali suit for the celebrations. Radhika Merchant visits Mumbai's Seva Sadan.

Decoding Radhika Merchant's look from the Seva Sadan visit

Radhika Merchant wore a pale green anarkali kurta set to visit little kids at the Seva Sadan. The traditional ensemble features an anarkali kurta, churidar pants, and a matching dupatta. The kurta has a scoop neckline, colourful floral embroidery on the front, button detailing on the torso, quarter-length sleeves, silver thread work done on the trims, shimmering sequin embellishments, a slit on the front, and a flared anarkali skirt.

Radhika's matching churidar pants feature a skinny-fit hem. Meanwhile, the chiffon dupatta's colourful floral design and silver gota border add to the beauty of the simple traditional ensemble. With the outfit, Radhika turned champion for the ‘less is more’ style aesthetic.

The 'choti Ambani bahu' accessorised the look with dainty diamond earrings and her massive engagement ring. She left her hair loose in a side parting, and for the glam, she chose a no-makeup makeup look featuring pink lips, glowing skin, and feathered brows. Later, the kids made Radhika wear a silver Princess crown and a satin pink sash with the words ‘Bride-to-be’.

The heartwarming Seva Sadan clip

Orry posted the clip from the Seva Sadan visit with the caption, “The pre wedding you dint see [party face emoji] hbd @radhika161094 and the sweet little souls @seva.sadan.society.” The video shows Radhika interacting with the kids, performing her pre-wedding dance routine for them, and dancing with abandon as the kids join her.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant married Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anany Ambani, in a grand ceremony held in July this year.