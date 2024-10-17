Who is Nikita Porwal, the winner of Femina Miss India 2024 from Madhya Pradesh

The Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh. Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, and Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat were the first and second runner-ups at the beauty pageant. Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023, crowns Nikita Porwal, Miss India 2024.

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal was crowned Miss India 2024 by Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her. Nikita hails from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. According to Femina, the beauty queen completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is pursuing higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The Miss India 2024 winner's life motto is “Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt.”

The Miss India winner is an actor and has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She also enjoys theatre, which also ignited her passion for storytelling. She has performed in over 60 plays and even wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela. Reportedly, Nikita is also a part of a feature film that has been showcased at international festivals and will soon be released in India.

Nikita Porwal is a fan of Aishwarya Rai

Nikita told Femina that she is a fan of Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She admires her elegance and intellect. The beauty queen told Femina, “She [Aishwarya] embodies the perfect blend of beauty and brains, showcasing a captivating combination of poise, sharp wit, and effortless charm. Her ability to proudly celebrate her Indian heritage while embracing modernity with ease is truly admirable, making her a shining example of a woman who embodies both grace and substance.”

Meanwhile, the Miss India pageant took place on October 16 at Famous Studios in Mumbai, marking the 60th edition of the prestigious beauty pageant. The competition featured 30 contestants representing all 29 states and one from the Union Territories.