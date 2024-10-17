Femina Miss India 2024: Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned as the winner this year. Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, stood second. Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal of Madhya Pradesh.

Ayushi Dholakia from Gujarat was second runner up.

Nikita is an actor who has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She was crowned by last year’s winner Nandini Gupta. Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her.

Nikita’s crowning moment.

The finale of the Miss India pageant was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Sangeeta Bijlani performed and walked the ramp. Others who were spotted on the red carpet were former Miss India, actor Neha Dhupia, Raghav Juyal and more. Anusha Dandekar was part of the jury.

The pageant's latest edition launched a nationwide hunt to find the best talents from all corners of the country through on-ground auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent audition rounds culminated with the shortlisting of 30 state winners, who underwent rigorous training and grooming drills in the pageant boot camp facilitated by Industry experts.

The 30 state winners further competed to win the title of Femina Miss India 2024 at the Grand Finale on Wednesday. The winner of Femina Miss India 2024, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls' will represent India at the Miss World pageant. Winning the title of Femina Miss India not only brings fame but also the opportunity for the winner to live in the Maximum City - Mumbai - the entertainment and glamour capital of India.

Continuing the legacy that saw Five Miss Worlds who made us proud by marking their presence on the globe- Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017), the country awaited the crowning of the new title holder.

To mark and celebrate the 60th anniversary of India's most iconic beauty pageant, the Miss India Organization has launched a music anthem to pay tribute to its rich legacy. The audio track "Rise of Queen" is available worldwide on all streaming platforms