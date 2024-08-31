Nita Ambani shines like royalty in exquisite ivory saree and opulent pearl necklace: Watch

Nita Ambani never misses a beat when it comes to serving up breathtaking couture looks. Whether it's majestic heirloom sarees or intricately designed nine-yard wonders, her collection is nothing short of a fashion lover's paradise. She's a true saree enthusiast, and it's clear from the way she effortlessly rocks one exquisite saree after another. Nita Ambani stuns in elegant ivory saree and signature jewels in her recent look.(Instagram/@mickeycontractor)

Just a few days ago, she turned heads in a stunning Paithani saree, and now she's gracing us with her presence in an ethereal white saree, radiating elegance and charm. We're absolutely swooning over this look! Let's break down her stunning style and take some notes for our own ethnic wardrobe. (Also read: Nita Ambani brings retro glam to Paris Olympics, rocks a 70s style vintage indigo saree and rose-adorned hairdo: Pics )

Nita Ambani stuns in exquisite white saree

On Friday, celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared a stunning video of Nita Ambani on Instagram, where she looked every bit the royal princess in an exquisite ivory saree. Captioning the post "simple elegant," Mickey perfectly captured the essence of her look, and we couldn't agree more. Nita's saree was adorned with intricate floral patterns and mesmerising golden borders that added a touch of regal charm. She draped it beautifully, allowing the pallu to cascade gracefully from her shoulder. Paired with an elegant white blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves, Nita looked absolutely breathtaking.

How did Nita Ambani style her look?

Nita Ambani's look wouldn't be complete without her signature opulent jewels, and this time was no exception. She accessorised her elegant saree with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a diamond bracelet on her wrist, a sparkling ring, and a pair of stunning diamond stud earrings, all exuding pure class.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a touch of kajal, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. Nita styled her luscious locks into a middle-parted bun adorned with white flowers, and the final touch? A red bindi on her forehead, perfectly completing her ethereal ethnic look.

About Nita Ambani

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani is married to Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man. She is the daughter of Ravindrabhai and Purnima Dalal. Nita and Mukesh have three children: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.