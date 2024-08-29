Nita Ambani represents rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra in graceful Paithani saree by Manish Malhotra

Nita Ambani never fails to rain blindingly beautiful couture looks. From majestic heirloom sarees to nine yards that boast artistic brilliance, her collection is a fashion lover's dream. Recently, Manish Malhotra and Swadesh collaborated to create a jamuni Paithani saree for Nita. Scroll down to check it out. Nita Ambani dazzles in a graceful Paithani saree by Manish Malhotra. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani represents the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra in a Paithani saree

According to designer Manish Malhotra, he designed the custom-made Paithani saree specially for Nita Ambani. The silk saree features an exquisite Paithani border, crafted by Swadesh, that 'perfectly blends regal tradition with unparalleled craftsmanship'. It originates from the historic town of Paithan in Marathwada. Meanwhile, the silk represents the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

According to Swadesh's Instagram page, the Paithani border is handcrafted by artisans using intricate golden threads and floral motifs inspired by the Ajanta cave paintings. The craft originates from Paithan, once the capital of the Deccan region. It has evolved over 2,000 years of artistry - making it a true gem of India's artistic legacy.

How did Nita Ambani style the heritage gem?

Nita wore the purple saree with a handwoven Banarasi chevron blouse. The golden blouse features crisscross patterns done in a purple hue. It has half-length sleeves and a V-neckline. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with diamond and ruby-adorned jewels, including flora-shaped earrings, a statement ring, and kadhas.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Nita chose kohl-lined eyes, black winged eyeliner, subtle shimmery brown eye shadow feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, nude pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and a purple bindi. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves.

About Nita Ambani

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani is married to Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani. Her father is Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal. Nita and Mukesh are parents to Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.