Nita Ambani dances with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta in new video; check out their dazzling ethnic outfits. Watch

A video from the Ambani family's Janmashtami celebrations made it to social media. It shows Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and the Ambani family's 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta dancing to the song Woh Kisna Hai. The trio chose ethnic ensembles for the celebrations. Read on to find out what they wore. Nita Ambani with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta celebrate Janmashtami

A fan page shared a video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's performance from Janmashtami celebrations with the caption, “Ambani ladies dancing on Krishna Bhajan [heart emoji] Happy Krishna Janmashtami.” It shows the mother-daughter duo - Nita and Isha - and Shloka, who is married to Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani, performing to the tunes of the Krishna-themed song. At one point, Isha and Nita pair up to do a part of the choreography. Check out the clip.

What Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta wore

Isha Ambani chose a mauve and gold anarkali gown for the celebrations. It features heavy sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a cascading floor-length silhouette. She styled the ensemble by styling her hair in loose wavy locks, wearing statement jewellery, and striking makeup.

Nita Ambani wore a sindoori red lehenga choli set. The ensemble comes adorned with shimmering gold zardozi work, embellished broad patti borders, and a heavily embellished dupatta draped on her shoulder. She accessorised the ensemble with a mang tika, jhumkis, a choker necklace, and kadhas.

Meanwhile, Shloka complemented her sister-in-law and mother-in-law in a gorgeous hot pink lehenga set featuring a cropped blouse with quarter-length sleeves, curved tassel embellishments, a slit neckline, and a fitted silhouette. She paired the choli with a lehenga, bangles, gold kadhas, a tightly-secured ponytail, jhumkis, mang tika, and striking glam.

About the Ambani family

Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, have three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The family recently hosted a grand wedding celebration for Anant Ambani's nuptials with Radhika Merchant. The celebrations saw celebrities, global leaders, and politicians in attendance.