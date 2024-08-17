Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wear simple kurta sets to celebrate Independence Day in London. Pics

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated the 78th Independence Day of India in London. Nita and Radhika's pictures from the celebrations were shared on Instagram. They wore simple kurta sets for the occasion. See what they wore. (Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama) Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated Independence Day in London. (Instagram )

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate 78th Independence Day in London

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated the Indian Independence Day in London. The celebrations occurred at Stoke Park, attended by fellow Indians living in the UK. The photos shared by netizens show Nita Ambani waving the Indian National flag and clicking pictures with families attending the festivities. Radhika also got a picture clicked with a group of women attending the event.

Decoding what Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore

Nita Ambani chose a pastel green silk kurta set for the Independence Day celebrations. The ethnic ensemble features a kurta decked in gold brocade floral embroidery, intricate embellishments on the borders, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore it with matching silk pants and an organza dupatta decked in sequin adornments.

Nita styled the ethnic ensemble with minimal jewellery, including diamond earrings and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose centre-parted loose tresses, darkened brows, a red bindi, blush pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, and rouge-tinted cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant wore a multi-coloured co-ord kurta set for the celebrations. Her ensemble paid tribute to the colours of the Indian national flag. It features green and orange tie-dye patterns on a white backdrop. While the kurta has a round neckline and half-length sleeves, the pants feature a straight-leg fitting. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look and left her tresses loose in a lightly tousled side parting.

About Ambani family

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have three kids - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani. Their youngest son, Anant, recently tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding. Meanwhile, Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash's wife is Shloka Mehta.