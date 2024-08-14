Independence Day 2024: 20 iconic slogans and inspiring quotes by freedom fighters that will ignite your patriotic spirit
Independence Day 2024: On August 15, check out these iconic slogans and inspiring quotes by freedom fighters that will ignite your patriotism.
Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. India gained its freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The day honours the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country and made countless sacrifices. During the freedom struggle, these freedom fighters gave many slogans to motivate people and instil patriotism in them. These slogans and quotes made a profound impact on the psyche of Indian citizens. So, to pump up the patriotic spirits on August 15, here are some iconic slogans and inspiring quotes by freedom fighters.
Independence Day 2024: Iconic slogans and inspiring quotes by freedom fighters
"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai
"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi.
"Satyamev Jayate." - Madan Mohan Malviya.
"Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga." - Subhash Chandra Bose.
"Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act." -Annie Besant.
"Who lives if India dies?" - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Do or die." - Mahatma Gandhi.
"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai." – Ramprasad Bismil.
"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
"Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age." - BR Ambedkar.
"You can chain me, you can destroy me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind." - Mahatma Gandhi.
"Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar.
"Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." - Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution sharpened on the whetting stones of ideas." - Bhagat Singh.
"I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians." - BR Ambedkar.
"Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" - Chandra Shekhar Azad.
"Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu.
