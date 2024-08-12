Independence Day 2024: These pre-Independence eateries that are still open and loved

Food is an integral part of culture, surviving time and transcending generations. It carries the values and traditions of different eras, serving as a living link to our past. Many Indian eateries stand as testaments to the rich Indian history. Stepping into these eateries is like a blast to the past, where every nook and cranny holds a story. Stories of legends echo in the walls of these eateries and it’s a lesson in history itself. In the honour of Independence Day, let’s take a look at some timeless pre-Independence eateries across India that still welcome visitors. Pre-independence eateries still radiate with the old-school, vintage vibe. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: The Taste by Vir Sanghvi: Traditional vs. modern; the debate over plating Indian cuisine

Glenary’s, Darjeeling

This quaint bakery restaurant is an art, dating over a 100 years. The whiff of freshly baked confectionary will draw in the crowds from Darjeeling Mall Road. Around the time of British rule, Glenary was called “Vado,” after its Italian owner. Post independence the ownership changed, as well as the name. Glenary offers the famous Darjeeling tea, and coffee, along with various options of bread, cakes, muffins, tarts, pies and rolls, and so on. Glenary radiates a quintessential British essence in its interior decor with the huge glass windows and old-school red telephone booth. It’s perfect for a classic English breakfast vibe. The second floor has a multi-cuisine restaurant with a world-class view of the Queen of the Hills from the terrace. The delectable food with the soulful scent and melodious music, Glenery’s vintage ambiance makes it a must-visit.

Leopold Cafe, Mumbai

Leopold Cafe is literally the embodiment of resilience, with unshakable willpower. Located in Colaba since 1871, this Iranian cafe has endured the test of time and the worst of humanity. In 2008, it was one of the prime terror targets, where merciless bullets rained relentlessly. There’s a wall of bullet marks from the terror attack. Despite the troubled past, it persevered and is still loved by its patrons. It has a warm ambiance, perfect to chat with friends and try delicious meals. The menu is an interesting blend of both Indian and European cuisine.

Karim’s, Delhi

Established in 1993, it’s a gastronomic haven for non-vegetarians. Karim’s serves historic Mughalai cuisine and prepares them in traditional methods. It’s synonymous with Old Delhi, owing to its rich cultural heritage. Karim serves mouth-watering Mughal delicacies like Nallu Nihari, Mutton Korma, Seekh Kababs, and more. The journey of Karim from a humble food stall in the alleys of Old Delhi to being recognised globally as a supreme leader in Mughali cuisine is awe-inspiring.

Karim’s originated from the influence of two of the most powerful empires in India- Mughal and British. After the exile of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, his cook Mohammed Aziz moved from Delhi. Later in 1911, during the coronation of King George V, his son Haji Karimuddin hatched a visionary business plan to open a dhaba to serve Mughal food to people from all over the country who were going to visit during the coronation. He started with simple Alu Gosht (mutton and potatoes) and Daal, along with the classic Rumali Roti.

ALSO READ: Mutton Pasanda, a Mughlai delight from Uttar Pradesh

Indian Coffee House, Kolkata

The walls of Indian Coffee House witnessed great Indian Intellectuals debate with a cup of coffee and piping hot omlette on the side. Exuding with peak intellectualism, the cafe with high ceilings is for all the addas (social hangouts). Near College Street, Kolkata, this 100-year-old saw great personalities like Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Subhash Chandra Bose, and so on. It's the birthplace of some of the iconic cultural and political movements. For intellectual discussions over politics, society, and humankind; head over to Indian Coffee House.

Britannia & Co, Mumbai

This Parsi restaurant was established in 1923, by Kohinoor family after moving to India from Iran. The authentic Parsi cuisine and warm hospitality draw everyone in. The retro vibe of the restaurant radiates with an old-world charm. Berry Pulao is a fan-favorite at Britannia & Co. Some popular dishes are Fish Patra, Keema Pulao, Mutton Dhanshak, Sali Boti, and Raspberry drink.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend