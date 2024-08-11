Mutton Pasanda, a Mughlai delight from Uttar Pradesh

Savour the royal flaours of mutton pasanda Mutton Pasanda dates back to the 16th century and became a staple at the courts of Mughal Emperors of Turco-Mongol origin who ruled India under a Muslim Persianate dynasty. Zappfresh sources fresh preservative-free meat from local farms, ensuring their products’ tenderness, flavour and juiciness

In Urdu, the word pasanda means “favourite” and is prepared with the finest cuts of juiciness meat. Today, the Mutton Pasanda recipe is a wonderful example of the syncretic Ganga–Jamni culture of the Kayasthas of Shahjahanabad.

Traditionally, the meat is slow-cooked to enhance its tenderness and infused with flavours from ingredients like cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Savour this royal dish by ordering the juiciest boneless mutton cuts from Zappfresh.

THE REGAL RECIPE

Marinate 500g of thinly sliced boneless mutton with 2 cups of yogurt, 2tbsp ginger-garlic paste, 1tsp each of turmeric, red chilli, garam masala, coriander, cumin powder and salt to taste. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Heat 1/4 cup ghee or oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or pressure cooker, fry 2 sliced onions until golden brown, then add the marinated mutton and cook for 10-12 minutes until browned. Add enough water to cover the meat, cover, and cook until tender (30-40 minutes in a pan or 10-12 minutes in a pressure cooker). Stir in 1/2 cup fresh cream, simmer for 2-3 minutes until the gravy thickens, garnish with 2tbsp chopped coriander leaves, and serve hot.

SPECIAL TIP

Add few drops of kewda before serving.

Using raw papaya paste makes mutton tender and easy to cook.

MEATY FRESHNESS ZAPPED TO YOUR DOORSTEP

Zappfresh sources fresh preservative-free meat from local farms, ensuring their products’ tenderness, flavour and juiciness. Zappfresh offers the juiciest boneless mutton cuts, ideal for preparing dishes like Mutton Pasanda. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Zappfresh is upping the meat delivery experience in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and very soon in Mumbai making fresh, premium meat accessible to consumers.

(Parterned Content)